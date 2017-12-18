Grab some cocoa and get ready to nestle under the Christmas tree, because Josh Groban just ushered all of use into the holiday season.





On Monday, the singer stopped by “Good Morning America,” where he celebrated the 10th anniversary of his Christmas album, “Noël,” and debuted four new songs for the holiday season.

.@JoshGroban is celebrating the 10th anniversary of his Christmas album "Noël" and just recorded 4 brand new songs for the album! pic.twitter.com/MHxg8KiiUe — Good Morning America (@GMA) December 18, 2017

“We recorded four new songs for the 10th anniversary,” he told George Stephanapolos. Groban told the host that he recorded a duet, “Christmas Time Is Here,” with Tony Bennett, other holiday favorites including “Happy Xmas” by John Lennon and, of course, “White Christmas.”

“The goal when we recorded this 10 years ago was to have a Christmas album that people could take off their shelves every year. So we are so thrilled and so thankful for all of the fans that helped that happen,” he said.

Following the interview, Groban took the microphone with his orchestra and gave fans a taste of “White Christmas.”

After taking the stage, some of his biggest fans at “GMA” shared their love for his music with a toast on Twitter.

“@joshgroban was so great singing ‘White Christmas’ this morning! Thanks for serenading us!” the show wrote on their official Twitter.

.@joshgroban was so great singing “White Christmas” this morning! Thanks for serenading us! pic.twitter.com/OhloLs1piM — Good Morning America (@GMA) December 18, 2017

Other than bringing fans into the holiday season, Groban has been hard at work playing Tony Danza’s son on the upcoming Netflix series “The Good Cop.”

The updated version of “Noël” is available now wherever music is sold. “The Good Cop” will be available streaming on Netflix in 2018.