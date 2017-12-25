Menu
Actress Lainie Kazan’s holiday came to a screeching halt over the weekend.

TMZ reported that Kazan visited a Gelson’s in the San Fernando Valley late in the afternoon. She is believed to have placed about $180 worth of groceries in reusable bags and walked out of the store without paying.


Kazan allegedly took the groceries to her vehicle and drove away, but not before an employee made an attempt to stop her. That employee called the police on the actress.

Police handcuffed and arrested Kazan on charges related to petty theft. She is believed to have been cited at the police station and released without bail.

When questioned, Kazan said that she shoplifted because she did not have enough money on her, police say.

Kazan is most notably known for her role as Maria Portokalos in “My Big Fat Greek Wedding.”

Advertisement