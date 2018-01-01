Menu
Former “Desperate Housewives” star Eva Longoria’s 2018 just got a lot more exciting!

After playing a mom on television for years, she’s finally going to be one in real life! The 42-year-old actress is expecting a boy with husband José “Pepe” Bastón, PEOPLE reported.


To ring in the new year, Longoria shared an adorable photo of her brand new baby bump on Instagram.

“New year, new adventures!” she captioned the photo that featured her cradling her bump while the hands of four other people rubbed on her belly. “I’m so grateful to my beautiful family for giving this new baby so much love already! #HappyNewYear #2018.”

Longoria spoke to PEOPLE in 2015 about potentially having children of her own, after being onscreen mom to Juanita Solis — played by Madison De La Garza, Demi Lovato’s younger half-sister — on her former hit ABC show.

“I just turned 40, so I have thought, ‘Is time running out?’ ” she shared. “I should be thinking about [children], but I feel like my life is full.”

This pregnancy is the 42-year-old actress’ first, although Bastón — a Latin American television exec — has three children of his own from an earlier marriage.

“They’ve been such a gift in my life,” Longoria gushed about her stepkids in the 2015 interview. “We are fulfilled. If there is anything else to come, it would be icing on the cake.”

Longoria and Bastón, 49, began dating in 2013 and celebrated their engagement during the holidays two years later. They tied the knot in May 2016 in a gorgeous sunset ceremony just outside of Mexico City.

Ricky Martin, Mario Lopez and Victoria and David Beckham were among the 80 family and friends who helped the pair celebrate their nuptials.

Pregnant Eva Longoria says hello to 2018 and shares an absolutely darling photo of her new baby bump
