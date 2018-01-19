Joy-Anna (Duggar) Forsyth is getting ready to bring her baby home.

The expectant mother and “Counting On” star shared a sneak peek of her new home on Instagram on Thursday.





“Here’s a tour of our little house! We have a few projects left, lots of organizing to do and it’ll be finished! Austin has done such an amazing job!” she wrote alongside the quick tour of the couple’s first home.

The reality star began the tour outside before bringing fans into the living room.

“Okay y’all, so here is a tour of our house. I’ll go in the front door here,” she said, walking around the open-concept home and showed off the baby’s room.

Once in the master bathroom, she stopped in front of the mirror and showed off her biggest baby bump yet.

“I’m still very pregnant,” she said to the camera as she continued the tour.

At the very end of the tour, Forsyth applauded her husband for all of his hard work on their home.

“Austin has been doing a great job,” she said before cutting off the camera.

The couple wed in May 2017 and announced they are expecting their first child together that August.

“We’re so happy and thankful to announce that we’re expecting a baby!” Forsyth said in a statement to PEOPLE at the time. “Every child is such a precious gift from God. I’m most looking forward to watching Austin as a dad and raising children together with him.”

“I’m really looking forward to the journey of this pregnancy and all the different stages it will bring,” said Austin. “It’s really exciting and I feel so blessed to be a dad! We are beyond thankful!”

Just days ago, Forysth applauded her husband on social media, writing, “Austin, I’m so grateful for your sacrificial, Christ-like love. I know that through this pregnancy you’ve given and given so much to me and have never expected anything in return. Thank you for being my best friend! You are the greatest!!!!💋😘😍 I love you with all of my heart, honey!! -your girl #sohandsome #besthusbandever.”

Oh, young love.