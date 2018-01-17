In an revelatory blog post on her app, mom-to-be Khloe Kardashian admitted that she was nervous about breaking the news of her pregnancy to her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.





“Tristan was the one who kept telling me, ‘I think you’re pregnant,'” the reality TV star wrote. “He was leaving town to go back to Toronto, and I went to get a pregnancy test. I actually had to FaceTime him to tell him. I was nervous, and he was so excited!”

She continued, “Of course, it’s such a blessing and such an exciting thing—but I do believe your initial reaction is always nerves.”

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star then gushed about Thompson and marveled at how supportive he was during and after Khloe’s pregnancy.

“I’m so blessed that Tristan has been beyond supportive! He’s helped me overcome any fear or anxiety that I have! He’s always so reassuring and confident about everything when it comes to our baby,” she confessed. “Having a partner that is equally as excited as you are, and is such a support system, is crucial! Tristan has been an angel to me! This process is trying—physically and mentally—but Tristan has made everything as easy and beautiful as it can be! More than I could have imagined.”

But perhaps the most interesting passage of the blog entry came was the one in which she addressed the details of how she hid her pregnancy from the public.

“I can’t even believe I hid my bump for as long as I did, lol,” she wrote. “It took a few styling sessions, serious strategy and a s**t-ton of courage, but it worked!”

Khloe admits that she followed four basic rules: A big billowy coat, lots of patterns, some well-placed accessories and a cinched waistline.

“I had already let the cat outta the bag when I wore this Whyte Studio coat, but I’ve worn a million versions of it in the last six months. I almost never left home without one! So comfy—and zero eyes on the bump,” she wrote.

“I went super girly for Kim’s baby shower. Little did everyone know I had a bun in my oven, too!” she continued, this time referencing the waistline. “A cinched waist with a flared, A-line hem is so $$$ for hiding a small bulge. It flows loosely at the exact right spot.”

Kardashian confirmed her pregnancy last month with a touching Instagram post:

While the baby will be the first for Kardashian, he or she will be Thompson’s second bundle of joy, as the NBA star welcomed a son with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig in 2016.

