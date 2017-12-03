Pregnant Chrissy Teigen isn’t going to let being pregnant get in the way of her flaunting her style!

The model recently shared a picture to Instagram in which she was wearing an exceptionally chic long black dress with her baby bump on full display.





“Aloha bebe,” the 32-year-old captioned the photo that showed her proudly cradling the bump.

aloha, bebe @1maryphillips @jenatkinhair @monicarosestyle @alanavanderaa A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Dec 2, 2017 at 2:29pm PST

Teigen announced that she is expecting her second child with musician John Legend late in November.

“What’s in here?” Teigen asked daughter Luna in an adorable Instagram video.

“Baby,” Luna replied.

it's john's! A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Nov 21, 2017 at 1:15pm PST

Teigen and Legend have been very open about their struggles to conceive.

“Having a baby is a big challenge for a couple, and going through that together strengthens your bond because if you make it through [having a child], you know you can make it through anything,” Legend told Cosmopolitan magazine in August. “We’re lucky that we’re living in an age where we can conceive in other ways. [IVF treatment] brought us Luna, and hopefully it will bring us a few more awesome kids, too.”

Luna was conceived through in vitro fertilization, a process which began with 20 embryos that were eventually narrowed down to three.

“The first little girl didn’t work, and then the second is Luna,” Teigen told InStyle in October.

“We want a lot of kids,” she previously told Us Weekly. “When it happens, it happens. For us, it’s hard, because he’s on the road so much, and I’m working. People think it happens so easily, but the stars really have to align to have a baby, and it is a little miracle. So when it happens … we will be so happy.”

It’s not just little humans that make her happy. Earlier this year, Teigen shared on Twitter that she had taken”old man bulldog Puddy” on an emergency visit to the vet. She asked her 8.4 million followers to wish him well, saying, “Please send him happy doggy thoughts 😦 my first born baby.”

In a follow-up, Teigen responded to a concerned fan with an update on Puddy’s condition.

“Heart failure but he is stable at the moment,” she tweeted. “Not sleeping tonight that’s for sure. Thank you.”

Since then, Chrissy’s beloved pet has returned home. Teigen documented the adorable reunion between the bulldog and her toddler daughter, Luna, on video.