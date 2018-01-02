In case you haven’t checked Twitter today, Paris Hilton is officially engaged to her boyfriend Chris Zylka!

The former reality star and socialite took to social media on January 2 to share the big news with fans in several posts.





“I said Yas! 👰🏼💅🏼💍💎 So happy & excited to be engaged to the love of my life. My best friend & soulmate. Perfect for me in every way. So dedicated, loyal, loving & kindhearted. I feel like the luckiest girl in the world! You are my dream come true! Thank you for showing me that fairytales [sic] do exist.😍,” she wrote alongside the gallery of photos on Instagram.

In the gallery, a photographer captured the entire proposal from Zylka getting down on one knee during their snowy ski vacation to the post “yes” kiss where Hilton’s enormous 20-carat sparkler was on full display.

Over on Twitter, Hilton continued the celebrations with a few more posts dedicated to her new groom-to-be, including another close up shot of that giant rock. Really, though. Can she even lift her hand?

“I am so excited to be engaged to the love of my life and my best friend. I have never felt so happy, safe and loved. He is perfect for me in every way and showed me that fairytales really do exist!” she wrote.

She continued in another tweet, “I’m engaged[.] That’s hot!”

The couple met eight years ago at an Oscars party but only started dating two years ago, according to PEOPLE.

“Ever since our first date I knew there was something special about him,” she told the publication. “I have never in my life met a man so loyal, dedicated, and loving. I knew right from the start that I wanted to be with him forever.”

Her man also gushed over his bride-to-be adding, “Paris is the most beautiful and incredible woman both inside and out. I feel like the luckiest man in the world to be marrying my dream girl. I can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives together.”

The engagement wasn’t the first time Zylka professed his love for Hilton.

In July, he surprised Hilton by getting a tattoo of her name permanently inked on his arm.

“Such a lucky girl! 😻 My love surprised me & got my name tattooed in #Disney font. And said cause I’m his most magical place on Earth & he finally found his fairytale princess. 👸🏼🤴🏼 #BoyfriendGoals 🙌🏼 #ParisForever ❤,” she wrote.

For Zylka, it certainly seems like Paris is forever.

Congratulations to the happy couple!