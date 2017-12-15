Menu
Kym Johnson shows off her two "buns in the oven" in new baby bump photo
The Trumps and Pences have released their official Christmas portraits ten days before Christmas.

Melania Trump’s official Twitter account, @FLOTUS, shared the photo Thursday afternoon with the message, “Merry Christmas from President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. @POTUS and @FLOTUS are seen Tuesday, December 5, in their official 2017 Christmas portrait, in the Cross Hall of the White House in Washington, D.C.”


RELATED: Ivanka Trump and her family are all smiles as they light the menorah on the first night of Hanukkah 

The first couple held hands beneath a presidential seal. President Donald Trump looked sharp in a tuxedo, while the first lady opted for a tea-length elegant black sheath dress. The couple was surrounded by Melania’s silver tinsel Christmas decor.

Thursday evening, the Pences also released their official Christmas portrait on Karen Pence’s Twitter account. The Pences snapped their photo at the Vice President’s residence, the Naval Observatory, on Dec. 9. Pence wore a suit with a festive green tie, and Karen Pence donned an elegant black gown.

The extended first family is getting into the holiday spirit. Ivanka Trump shared a photo of her family celebrating Hannukkah.

Happy Chanukah!

A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on

President and Mrs. Trump look breathtakingly elegant in the official White House Christmas portrait (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
