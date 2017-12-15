The Trumps and Pences have released their official Christmas portraits ten days before Christmas.

Melania Trump’s official Twitter account, @FLOTUS, shared the photo Thursday afternoon with the message, “Merry Christmas from President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. @POTUS and @FLOTUS are seen Tuesday, December 5, in their official 2017 Christmas portrait, in the Cross Hall of the White House in Washington, D.C.”





RELATED: Ivanka Trump and her family are all smiles as they light the menorah on the first night of Hanukkah

The first couple held hands beneath a presidential seal. President Donald Trump looked sharp in a tuxedo, while the first lady opted for a tea-length elegant black sheath dress. The couple was surrounded by Melania’s silver tinsel Christmas decor.

Merry Christmas from President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.@POTUS & @FLOTUS are seen Tuesday, December 5, in their official 2017 Christmas portrait, in the Cross Hall of the White House in Washington, D.C.

(Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks) pic.twitter.com/WRvY1sUUuw — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 14, 2017

Thursday evening, the Pences also released their official Christmas portrait on Karen Pence’s Twitter account. The Pences snapped their photo at the Vice President’s residence, the Naval Observatory, on Dec. 9. Pence wore a suit with a festive green tie, and Karen Pence donned an elegant black gown.

Our official Christmas portrait has been released! We took this photo on Saturday, December 9, at the Vice President's Residence at the Naval Observatory in Washington, DC. (Official White House Photo by Myles Cullen) pic.twitter.com/AOFpUWWV9n — Karen Pence (@SecondLady) December 14, 2017

The extended first family is getting into the holiday spirit. Ivanka Trump shared a photo of her family celebrating Hannukkah.