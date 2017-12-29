Being president doesn’t have to be all work and no play, and President Trump showed us just that when he goofed off with his grandchildren and 11-year-old son Barron during the family’s Christmas dinner.





In a photo shared by Donald Trump Jr. on Instagram on Thursday, the president can be seen with a big smile on his face while he photobombs Barron and grandkids Spencer and Tristan.

“Ha, now thats a photo-bomb,” the first son captioned the cute snap. “@realdonaldtrump jumping in on a photo of Spencer and Tristan horsing around with Barron at Christmas dinner. Too funny.”

The picture appears to have been taken during the Trump family’s Christmas celebrations in Mar-A-Lago and features Barron posing between his two younger nephews with the presidential photobomb going on unnoticed behind them. The foursome celebrated Christmas with the whole rest of the family, including First Lady Melania Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump, Tiffany Trump, their respective spouses and all nine of the president’s grandchildren at his Florida resort.

RELATED: Ivanka Trump came to school and some parents’ reactions are just pathetic

While there, it seems they enjoyed a fun fishing trip together, with both Ivanka and Donald Jr. sharing adorable photos from their day at sea.

RELATED: Three weeks after they announced their engagement, Ivanka Trump congratulates Prince Harry and Meghan Markle