It sounds like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are the total black sheep of the royal family and are breaking all of the traditions!





The newly engaged couple are reportedly breaking tradition again with their holiday plans. The Palace just confirmed that the former “Suits” star will be spending the holidays with her soon-to-be in-laws at Queen Elizabeth’s private estate in Norfolk, England.

“You can expect to see the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry and Ms. Markle at Sandringham on Christmas Day,” a spokesperson for Kensington Palace told Entertainment Tonight.

This is reportedly breaking royal protocol, as the royal family typically reserves holiday invitations to the Sandringham House for after an engaged couple has wed. The royal family usually spends the holidays at that estate but last year skipped the trip, after the queen and Prince Philip both came down with colds.

RELATED: No smoking! Prince Harry makes the ultimate sacrifice for the love of his life Meghan Markle

“The Queen and members of the Royal Family will attend the Morning Service on Christmas Day at Sandringham Church,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

It was previously reported that the couple would be hosted by Prince William and wife Duchess Catherine for Christmas and would stay at their home in Norfolk. On Christmas day, the family will attend the church service together before lunch.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are planning for a May 2018 wedding at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. Following the “I do’s,” they will settle into their new home at Nottingham Cottage in Kensington Palace, where they will be next door neighbors with Prince William, Duchess Catherine, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and their baby number three, who’s due in April.