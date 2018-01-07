You can’t always get what you want — even if you’re a royal!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not be having their wedding reception at their desired location, Frogmore House, according to the Express.





The paper reports Meghan and Harry were denied the chance to celebrate their wedding at the swanky venue, due to it being too small to accommodate their party, and were encouraged to settle on a more ‘practical’ alternative.

“They would have loved Frogmore for the party, particularly Meghan, but they have been told St George’s Hall is far more practical,” a source told the newspaper.

“One person who would have readily approved of their choice was the queen, for whom Frogmore is a very special place.”

It’s probably safe to say Meghan Markle’s other future sister-in-law won’t be getting a warm welcome from the royal family after she was recently arrested for an alleged assault.

Darlene Blount, who is engaged to Markle’s half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., was arrested and charged with fourth-degree assault on New Year’s Day following an altercation with her fiancé. She was then held at the Josephine County Jail in Oregon for a few hours before being released. No other information about the alleged incident has been publicly announced.

Markle’s estranged family members have been making headlines recently with their reactions to the news of her engagement to Prince Harry. Markle Jr. himself recently wondered in an interview if he, their father Thomas or sister Samantha will be receiving invitations to the upcoming royal wedding in May.

“I don’t know if [Meghan] gets to invite who she wants,” he said. “But she’ll reach out if she wants me there. She’ll call me. She knows where to find me. But that’s up to her, there’s no pressure. I wouldn’t mind seeing my little sister have the biggest wedding in the world. That would be incredible.”