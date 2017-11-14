Australian rugby player Kurtley Beale was nothing but smiles as he posed for this hilarious photo with the equally smiley Prince William in the locker room following the Australian national team’s victory over Wales in Cardiff.





The two men were clearly smiling for different reasons, however. Beale, 28, was clearly elated to be on the winning side, and to be posing for a picture with the Duke of Cambridge himself. But William’s almost definitely smiling at the fact that he’s standing there next to guy in a pair of briefs that leave very little to the imagination.

The rugby star shared the photo with his Instagram followers. “When you rock up to the party feeling a little over dressed,” he wrote underneath.

When you rock up to the party feeling a little over dressed

William — who is a patron of the Welsh Rugby Union — was invited into the Australian locker room to meet the players after the game.

Obviously, Beale wasn’t the only player to get a picture with the Duke, but his was the only one to cause a stir on social media — for obvious reasons.