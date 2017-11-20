Menu
Drew Scott and Linda Phan will be taking their love to Italy when they celebrate their upcoming nuptials in May!

The couple opened up about their upcoming wedding plans in a new interview with PEOPLE after they finally set the date.


“We’re looking at somewhere where we can chow down on pizza, pasta and gelato. Those are the requirements,” the bride-to-be told the publication of their decision to get married in Italy.

The groom is also pretty excited to do things the way they want to.

“This is our big day. We can do whatever we want!” he said. “One of the things that I love about Linda is that she’s with me in that sense. If I want to wear a gold leotard, I’ll do it. We’re not ones to have a basic white wedding.”

The couple is looking forward to noshing on Italian dishes for the reception meal, followed by late-night bites including burgers and fries as they dance the night away with their guests.

Scott and Phan have also been busy focusing on the remodel of their home of their upcoming series “Property Brothers at Home: Drew’s Honeymoon House,” and they are already making plans for the pitter-patter of little feet running around.

“I wanted to make sure this house can function for kids, too,” Scott said.

Phan added, “We plan on being in it for a long time. I’m willing to give up my craft room for a nursery.”

They are also hoping that their children take after their father and his brother, Jonathan Scott.

“We do plan in the very near future on having children,” Scott said. “We would love to have twins.”

“Property Brothers: Drew’s Honeymoon House” premieres Nov. 22 at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV.

