Nelly can breathe a sigh of relief now that Washington state prosecutors have determined they cannot proceed with criminal charges against the rapper for allegedly raping a woman while on tour with Florida Georgia Line.





The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office reportedly informed TMZ on Wednesday that it’s impossible to move forward with criminal charges against Nelly for any crimes due to the alleged victim’s refusal to cooperate with authorities. The woman, who claimed he raped her on his tour bus, told police she didn’t want to press charges after coming forward with her story. Her attorney has indicated that she reported the incident to police in a moment of panic and that the pressure of going to court against a big-name artist was too much for her to handle.

RELATED: Rapper Nelly arrested for horrible alleged crime while touring with Florida Georgia Line

Back in October, the rapper was arrested for allegedly raping the woman in his tour bus in a Washington Walmart parking lot while he was touring with the country band Florida Georgia Line. She specifically identified Nelly as her attacker and said the incident occurred around 3:48 a.m. Nelly was arrested just over three hours later, booked on second-degree rape charges and later released.

Nelly soon responded to the allegations via his lawyer who said, “Nelly is the victim of a completely fabricated allegation. Our initial investigation, clearly establishes the allegation is devoid of credibility and is motivated by greed and vindictiveness. I am confident, once the scurrilous accusation is thoroughly investigated, there will be no charges. Nelly is prepared to pursue all all legal avenues to redress any damage caused by this clearly false allegation.”

The lawyer later added that the accuser’s “reckless accusation, once investigated thoroughly, was exposed for what it was — a fabrication. A fabrication that has caused Nelly and his family to suffer emotionally and financially,” and indicated that he would like a public apology from her, while stating that he would recommend Nelly take legal action against her.

RELATED: A “shocked” Nelly is confident that the rape allegations against him will be proven “false”