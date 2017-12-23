In the wake of her son’s heartbreaking suicide, Delilah Rene Luke’s husband surprised her with a wild gift in honor of the young man — a zebra!





On Friday, the iconic radio host revealed using three zebra emojis on Twitter that husband Paul Warner had gifted her a zebra named Zafari as a tribute to 18-year-old Zack, who took his own life in October. Zafari is the second zebra to join the family, who already has another at home. According to Luke, Zack “loved” the fact that the family had a zebra and would even use it as a pick-up line, saying, “Hey, I have a zebra, wanna come over sometimes and meet her?”

“Zena the Zebra joined our family several years ago now,” Luke told PEOPLE. “She was born in captivity and her mother died shortly after. We rescued her and have given her a good home with space to frolic, and a constant companion in Thor the mini-donkey.”

“Imagine my surprise and delight, when my hubby Paul came rolling into the driveway just a few days ago pulling a horse trailer, and out steps not a horse, but… another zebra!” she continued. “Zafari too was born in captivity but is a far, far different animal than Zena. HE LIKES PEOPLE!”

The mother, who previously lost another teenage son to complications from sickle cell anemia in 2012, shared the devastating news about Zack’s suicide on Facebook.

“My dear friends, I need to share some devastating news with you. In the early morning hours, Tuesday, October 3, my son Zachariah, took his life,” she wrote to her 1.4 million fans. “He was being treated, counseled, and embraced fiercely by family and friends while battling depression for some time now. My heart is broken beyond repair and I can not fathom how to go on…but I have to believe he is at peace with the Lord and that God will get us through.”

