Menu
Chris Cornell Read this Next

Chris Cornell's widow shares old holiday footage of the late star ahead of her 1st Christmas without him
Advertisement

In the wake of her son’s heartbreaking suicide, Delilah Rene Luke’s husband surprised her with a wild gift in honor of the young man — a zebra!


On Friday, the iconic radio host revealed using three zebra emojis on Twitter that husband Paul Warner had gifted her a zebra named Zafari as a tribute to 18-year-old Zack, who took his own life in October. Zafari is the second zebra to join the family, who already has another at home. According to Luke, Zack “loved” the fact that the family had a zebra and would even use it as a pick-up line, saying, “Hey, I have a zebra, wanna come over sometimes and meet her?”

RELATED: Radio host Delilah shares family pictures in the wake of son’s suicide

“Zena the Zebra joined our family several years ago now,” Luke told PEOPLE. “She was born in captivity and her mother died shortly after. We rescued her and have given her a good home with space to frolic, and a constant companion in Thor the mini-donkey.”

“Imagine my surprise and delight, when my hubby Paul came rolling into the driveway just a few days ago pulling a horse trailer, and out steps not a horse, but… another zebra!” she continued. “Zafari too was born in captivity but is a far, far different animal than Zena. HE LIKES PEOPLE!”

The mother, who previously lost another teenage son to complications from sickle cell anemia in 2012, shared the devastating news about Zack’s suicide on Facebook.

“My dear friends, I need to share some devastating news with you. In the early morning hours, Tuesday, October 3, my son Zachariah, took his life,” she wrote to her 1.4 million fans. “He was being treated, counseled, and embraced fiercely by family and friends while battling depression for some time now. My heart is broken beyond repair and I can not fathom how to go on…but I have to believe he is at peace with the Lord and that God will get us through.”

RELATED: Radio host Delilah announces break from show following her son’s suicide

Radio host Delilah gets a wild gift from her husband in honor of her late son who committed suicide Facebook/Delilah
Carlin Becker About the author:
Carlin Becker is an Associate Content Editor at Rare. Follow her on Twitter @_carlbeck.
View More Articles
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Over 100 years after a submarine disappeared without a trace, a naval mystery has been solved

Over 100 years after a submarine disappeared without a trace, a naval mystery has been solved

Actor and comedian Jonah Hill suffers a devastating personal loss that no one saw coming

Actor and comedian Jonah Hill suffers a devastating personal loss that no one saw coming

Over 900 Subways have closed this year, and it looks like more will soon follow

Over 900 Subways have closed this year, and it looks like more will soon follow

Lionel Richie’s daughter dresses up as a skimpy Santa to celebrate with Scott Disick

Lionel Richie’s daughter dresses up as a skimpy Santa to celebrate with Scott Disick

You just need two things to amaze your kids with this fun scientific magic trick

You just need two things to amaze your kids with this fun scientific magic trick

Dad-to-be John Stamos’s childhood Christmas photo proves he’s wanted a kid of his own for a long time
People

Dad-to-be John Stamos’s childhood Christmas photo proves he’s wanted a kid of his own for a long time

,
Eminem’s daughter, Hailie, is all grown up as she gets ready to celebrate her 22nd birthday
People

Eminem’s daughter, Hailie, is all grown up as she gets ready to celebrate her 22nd birthday

,
Hoda Kotb takes an emotional look back at her first year as the proud mom of baby girl Haley Joy
People

Hoda Kotb takes an emotional look back at her first year as the proud mom of baby girl Haley Joy

,
Actor and comedian Jonah Hill suffers a devastating personal loss that no one saw coming
People

Actor and comedian Jonah Hill suffers a devastating personal loss that no one saw coming

,
Actor Matt Damon is mourning this heartbreaking personal loss just days before Christmas
People

Actor Matt Damon is mourning this heartbreaking personal loss just days before Christmas

,
Advertisement