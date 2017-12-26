After she was arrested for disorderly intoxication and battery of a police officer, “Real Housewives of New York” star Luann de Lesseps is apologizing for her behavior and says her recent divorce led her to lash out.
Almost a year ago, de Lesseps married her now-estranged husband Tom D’Agostino on New Year’s Eve in Palm Beach, Florida. However, the pair filed for divorce just seven months later. De Lesseps has indicated that D’Agostino’s alleged infidelity played a role in the demise of their marriage.
“It was the weekend before the [‘RHONY’] reunion, basically,” she told host Andy Cohen on an episode of “Watch What Happens Live.” “Tom went out, and he called up an old girlfriend, and they met up with a group of people—and I didn’t know about it. I found out about it the next day in the press. So that, for me, was like the final straw. I was like, ‘I can’t do this anymore.'”
D’Agostino appears to have disputed that narrative, saying, “I fell in love, got married quickly and am very sad that two people in love are not together. The publicized reasons for the divorce make for a great Reality TV story line. I wish Luann much happiness and love.”
