“This was my first time in Palm Beach since my wedding, and being here brought up long-buried emotions,” de Lesseps told E! News in a statement . “I want to offer my sincere apologies to anyone I might have offended with my behavior. I am committed to transformative and hopeful 2018.”

In the early hours of Christmas Eve, the 52-year-old was arrested and taken into custody

on charges of battery on an officer, disorderly intoxication, resisting arrest with violence and crimes against a person after she reportedly slammed a door and kicked a police officer. Prior to her arrest, she allegedly told people around her, “

I’m going to kill you all.” She was later released from jail and is due to appear in court next month.

Almost a year ago, de Lesseps married her now-estranged husband Tom D’Agostino on New Year’s Eve in Palm Beach, Florida. However, the pair filed for divorce just seven months later. De Lesseps has indicated that D’Agostino’s alleged infidelity played a role in the demise of their marriage.

“It was the weekend before the [‘RHONY’] reunion, basically,” she told host Andy Cohen on an episode of “Watch What Happens Live.” “Tom went out, and he called up an old girlfriend, and they met up with a group of people—and I didn’t know about it. I found out about it the next day in the press. So that, for me, was like the final straw. I was like, ‘I can’t do this anymore.'”

D’Agostino appears to have disputed that narrative, saying, “I fell in love, got married quickly and am very sad that two people in love are not together. The publicized reasons for the divorce make for a great Reality TV story line. I wish Luann much happiness and love.”

