“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards and husband Mauricio Umansky are staying positive after they had over $1 million robbed from their California home as they vacationed in Aspen, according to TMZ.





On Instagram, Umansky posted a series of nine photos featuring members of his family — including Richards, 48, and their four daughters, Farrah, 29, Alexia, 21, Sophia, 17, and Portia, 9. Umansky captioned the images, “2017 Memories #family Nothing replaces Family. They can steal your belongings but they can’t steal your memories or your love.”

Sophia also posted a photo on Instagram that showed her and her parents cuddling. “All that matters,” she wrote.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ the break-in was performed by professional thieves who went undetected and knew the layout of the home.

Richards’ gold wedding band with the inscription “Mauricio forever” was stolen, as well as a $100,000 pair of earrings her husband gave her on “Watch What Happens Live” last year.

Police claimed it was unlikely that the robbery was an inside job and that the thieves were able to gain access so easily because the home’s security system hadn’t been turned on due to a misunderstanding.

The family also owns several large dogs who would no doubt have deterred the thieves, had they not been at a five-week obedience course at the time of the robbery.

