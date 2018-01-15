Reese Witherspoon and her talent agent husband Jim Toth are getting cozy up in the mountains!

The “Big Little Lies” actress recently shared am adorable photo of her and Toth wearing winter-wear while hanging out in the snow.





“The mountains are calling…❄️⛷❤️,” Witherspoon wrote captioned the image before adding the #sundayfunday hashtag.

The couple share a 5-year-old son named Tennessee. Witherspoon also has two children — daughter Ava Phillippe, 18, and son Deacon Phillippe, 14 — with ex Ryan Phillippe.

Reese’s daughter Ava is the spitting image of her movie star momma.

In November of 2017, she made her first public appearance at a debutante ball, le Bal des Débutantes in Paris.

The 18-year-old was escorted by 19-year-old Maharaja of Jaipur Padmanabh Singh for her debut. Her mother and stepfather Jim Toth were reportedly in the crowd as she waltzed for the A-listers.

Phillippe stunned in a gorgeous and sparkly gold gown and appeared with her mom right by her side. According to E! News, the annual ball is oh-so-exclusive and fabulous, as only six Americans participated in the small group of 20 debutantes.

The gown she wore was reportedly designed by Giambattista Valli Haute Couture just for the occasion. Phillippe joins a long list of celebrity children who have been invited to participate in the le Bal des Débutantes. Scout and Tallulah Willis both made their debuts at the A-list ball, along with Sophia Rose Stallone and Autumn Whitaker. Steve Harvey’s 20-year-old stepdaughter Lori Harvey also made her debut at the ball on Saturday night.

Page Six reports that this was the second appearance Phillippe made by her mom’s side. Previously, she stepped out on her mother’s arm at the Museum of Modern Art in New York for the Wall Street Journal Innovator of the Year awards.

