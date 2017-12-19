Menu
Reese Witherspoon is so glad her fans won’t let a hilarious holiday tradition go.

Witherspoon took to social media to share some holiday fan art that’s become near and dear to her heart — the Wreath Witherspoon.


Wreath Witherspoon made its debut on an episode of “The Mindy Project.” Mindy Kaling’s character made the garland to honor the actress, decorating it with cut-outs of Witherspoon.

The Wreath Witherspoon has since become a longstanding holiday tradition with Witherspoon fans everywhere.

On Monday, Witherspoon shared some of her favorite fan creations to her Instagram page.

“Y’all are hysterical keeping #WreathWitherspoon going! Which one is your favorite?!” Witherspoon wrote.

The photos showed leafy garlands of various shapes and sizes all covered in Witherspoon’s face throughout the years.

The internet never forgets a good tradition!

Jessica Sooknanan About the author:
Jessica Sooknanan is the Editor of Hot Topics. Hot Topics, a top-rated TV show airing in Atlanta, Charlotte and Orlando, wraps the crazy viral stories of the week. Jessica is a graduate of the University of Georgia and joined the Rare team in 2016.
