You can’t reminisce on old “Yes, Dear” scenes without watching Jerry Van Dyke’s classic Mule Train scene, and the hilarious moment is also a great way to remember the iconic and late star.





In it, Van Dyke’s character, Jimmy, sits on the couch in his sister-in-law’s living room with the kids and attempts to explain to the children that cowboys and others used to go out West to mine gold.

“The problem was getting there,” he says. “They didn’t want to walk.”

He then explains that the concept of the Mule Train, when men would use donkeys to pull wagons on their journey to the west coast. Using a stuffed toy animal donkey, Van Dyke then mouths the words to the famous old cowboy song “Mule Train,” acting out the part of the wagon driver the whole time — complete with a hat and whip.

The comedian and actor sadly passed away Friday afternoon at his ranch in Arkansas, his wife Shirley confirmed on Saturday, adding that his health had been deteriorating ever since the pair was involved in a car accident two years ago. While his official cause of death has yet to be determined, Shirley also revealed that brother Dick Van Dyke was able to visit him one last time over Christmas. He was 86 years old.

In addition to “Yes, Dear,” Van Dyke also appeared on “The Middle,” “The Dick Van Dyke Show,” “The Ed Sullivan Show” and “The Judy Garland Show” among others. He is best known for his role in the 1990s show “Coach.”

