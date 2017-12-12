Menu
Bob Barker is celebrating a special milestone today!

The Emmy-winning television host rings in his 94th birthday today with well wishes from folks all over the world.


Born on Dec. 12, 1923, Barker hosted “The Price is Right” from 1972 to 2007. He began his game show career on “Truth or Consequences,” a quiz show that ran from 1940 until 1988.

Before handing off the reigns to comedian Drew Carey, Barker led the way to “The Price is Right” being the highest-rated daytime game show and longest-running game show in television history. In his storied history on the famed game show,  Barker only missed four tapings due to illness, according to his IMDB.

To celebrate his milestone achievements, revisit the historic moment the TV legend returned to the place where it all began. On his 90th birthday in 2013, Barker got the chance to do something he’d never done in over three decades on “The Price is Right” — call down a contestant!

For the famous face, Barker is more than just a staple in American households. Barker is also an animal rights activist and a black belt in karate — he earned a red belt under martial artist and actor Chuck Norris.

Barker gave his fans a scare earlier this year after suffering a nasty fall that landed him in the ER. According to TMZ, Barker was in the bathroom of his Hollywood Hills home when he slipped, fell and hit his head. Barker then called 911 and paramedics checked him out on the scene. Barker reportedly did not want to go in the ambulance for further testing at the hospital, so his housekeeper took him instead. Although this was the second time the TV veteran had taken a tumble — he had a similar fall in 2015 that left him with a head laceration — it’s apparent Barker has plenty of life left in him!

