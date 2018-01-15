There’s clearly no love lost between the ladies of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” — or too much, if Kim Zolciak-Biermann is to be believed.





While having dinner with Shereé Whitfield during Sunday’s episode of the reality series, Zolciak-Biermann claimed that their season 10 co-star Kandi Burruss had propositioned her for sex.

“On my kid’s life if God strikes me dead, I wouldn’t let her lick my box” Zolciak-Biermann said. “I’m not saying that to be mean. I’m telling you the f*****g truth.”

As the shocking allegations aired, Burruss took to social media to slam Zolciak-Biermann — who was returning to the show for the first time since season 5 — in an expletive-filled exchange.

Burruss tweeted, “I’m sick of these b*****s lying on me. @Kimzolciak I have NEVER wanted you or your box. And stop swearing on your kids while you’re telling lies. Lying a** b***h. Somebody’s really reaching for a permanent peach here… This is my house. You’re just a visitor!”

The “Don’t Be Tardy” star pushed back, writing, “If anybody is lying it’s you @Kandi You and your husband are full on swingers f*****g all kinds of girls and can NEVER admit it. And b***h if it weren’t for me there would be no house. Remember I built this house!”

The wild allegations sparking yet another feud from the mother-of-six seem to be par for the course. Just last month, Zolciak-Biermann’s 20-year-old daughter Brielle publicly reignited her mother’s feuds with Burruss and Nene Leakes with an Instagram diss.

Leakes, 49, shared a photo on Instagram of her and her “Real Housewives” ladies Cynthia Bailey and Kenya Moore leaning against a wall. The photo was innocent enough, but when gossip blog The Shade Room reposted the image with a caption, “Name that girl group,” eagle eyed fans spotted Brielle’s shady comment. She wrote “Xstinct,” a pointed jab at Leakes referencing “RHOA’s” Kandi Burruss’ girl group, Xscape.

The targeted jab was the second time Zolciak-Biermann’s daughter had gone after her mother’s reality counterparts. Previously she’d slammed Leakes by insinuating she had a house ridden with of roaches with Leakes replying with an expletive-filled, since-deleted Instagram post in which she said, in part,”Yo trashy mama should have taught you better! My home is Brand New but you guys were so jealous of it, you couldn’t even give a compliment. You had to stoop so low and be so disgusting.”

After the incident, Zolciak-Biermann, 39, took Leakes to task for her “slanderous comments.” She said in part, “It’s so sad and offensive that someone can stoop so low as to call someone a racist just because they are mad … I think everyone including NeNe needs to spend some time uplifting people instead of tearing them down.”