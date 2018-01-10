Most people learned about the “birds and the bees” from their parents, likely with vague phrases and maybe a few diagrams that made everything uncomfortable for everyone. But for Lisa Rinna’s teenage daughters, the process was raised to wild new heights — and she did it all by accident.





In a sneak peek for the next episode of her reality show, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Rinna’s daughters — Delilah Belle, 19, and Amelia Gray, 16, both of whom Rinna has with husband and actor Harry Hamlin, 66 — shocked their mom and her co-star Erika Girardi by revealing that they learned way more about sex than they’d ever wanted from reading their mom’s 2009 book “Rinnavation: Getting Your Best Life Ever.”

“I know about you watching porn,” Delilah told her mom. “I’m not gonna lie, but your sex book, like, taught me.”

“I never thought in a million years that my own children would read the book,” Lisa admitted during her confessional segment.

Delilah continued her wild revelations, confirming that her mother’s book was one giant collection of TMI.

“I was, like 12, when I saw this,” she said. “It literally teaches you to give head.”

Amelia agreed, adding, “Very precisely.”

Rinna attempted to diffuse the situation, joking, “If you’re gonna learn, you better learn it right.”

“I don’t know if I wanted to learn it from you!” proclaimed the 19-year-old before breaking into laughter.

Rinna, 54, then gave an enthusiastic reading of the raunchy passage from her book, but even she couldn’t keep from laughing at the outrageous content.

“How could I put this in a book!” exclaimed the “Days of Our Lives” alum.

“Am I a perfect mother? No. Do I worry that I haven’t given them enough? Of course I do,” she added. “Our job as parents is to give our kids the tools, so they go out in that world and conquer it.”

“You just don’t think that you’re actually gonna give them this,” miming an explicit motion that viewers can figure out pretty quickly.

In addition to “Rinnavation,” — a New York Times best-seller, which means someone somewhere is definitely learning a thing or three — the TV personality also co-wrote “The Big, Fun, Sexy Sex Book.” And yep, the title pretty much says it all.