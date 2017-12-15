Menu
Omarosa goes to war with Robin Roberts after being called out on live TV
Richard Gere’s girlfriend is sporting quite the sparkler on her left ring finger.

Though neither has confirmed whether they are engaged, Gere and his girlfriend, Alejandra Silva, did not seem shy about that ring on her left hand.


The pair appeared in the Spanish Senate in Madrid Wednesday promoting awareness for homelessness, according to Page Six.

Representatives have previously said Gere is not engaged, but offered no explanation for the diamond ring on his girlfriend’s finger, according to the Daily Mail.

Regardless of their relationship status, the couple seems very much in love. Earlier this year, Silva shared a sweet photo of the pair with an even sweeter caption.

“Today we celebrate your day, Happy birthday to my precious one! So grateful to have you in my life, extraordinary and special human being, you have shaking my life, making me see what is really important. Undeniable! love you with all my heart,” wrote Silva.

Gere, 68, officially confirmed his relationship with Silva, 34, in June 2015. They appeared to be dating for at least one year before the official confirmation.

Gere divorced former model Carey Lowell last October after 10 years of marriage. He was previously married to Cindy Crawford from 1991 to 1995.

