Ricky Martin may be pushing 50, but he isn’t afraid to strip down for his fans — and we can see why.

The singer is ready to be “Livin’ La Vida Loca” on another Las Vegas residency and announced the exciting news on Friday, doing so with a steamy Instagram picture featuring himself fresh out of the shower, wearing nothing and clutching a towel over his package.





“A moment in Vegas,” he captioned the picture. “We are back to Vegas! Get your tickets NOW.”

RELATED: Sylvester Stallone’s barely legal daughter is still ringing in the holidays in this video advent calendar

Within 24 hours, the photo gained over a half a million likes from fans, and they couldn’t stop zooming in to get a better look and swooning over his incredible looks at age 46 in the comments section. While many said they were rushing to buy tickets to shows during his 2018 “All In” Las Vegas residency, they can also get a closer look at the star in the upcoming FX series “American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace, on which he plays Versace’s lover Antonio D’Amico.

“Hey, you gotta do what you gotta do,” he said when he revealed on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” that he would be showing quite a bit of skin in some scenes. “And it gets better though, to be honest. I show my tush for the first time on television.”

Martin will also make an appearance on television screens across the country when he presents at the Golden Globes on Sunday.

RELATED: A New Year, a new naked photo of Kim Kardashian West to break the internet all over again