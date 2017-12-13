Kym Johnson and Robert Herjavec are expanding their brood not once, but twice!

The “DWTS” alums announced Johnson’s pregnancy on Monday with an adorable Instagram ultrasound photo featuring one of their babies flashing a thumbs up. As it turns out, there is another baby on the way as well.

“We waited so long that we decided to double up!” the pair told PEOPLE. “We are very grateful for the blessing of twins.”

"It's a thumbs up" 👍🏻🤰💕 A post shared by Kym Herjavec (@kymherjavec5678) on Dec 11, 2017 at 10:54am PST

Johnson, 41, and Herjavec, 55, were paired up on the 20th season of the hit reality competition in 2015, and continued to date after they were eliminated from the show in sixth place. They announced their engagement in March 2016 and tied the knot in a gorgeous Los Angeles ceremony in July.

Some of their guests including “DWTS” alums Joey Fatone, Lance Bass and Donnie Osmond, along with judge Carrie Ann Inaba.

“One year down, and many more to go! It was beautiful. We had a beautiful dinner. We still love to dance, so we had a dance. It was very romantic,” told PEOPLE after their one year anniversary.

“It feels like we’ve known each other forever. It’s been almost three years since we met. He’s just amazing. We’re best friends, and it’s just easy.”

While these these twins will be Johnson’s first pregnancy, Herjavec is father to three children from his previous marriage. They’ll be joining the ranks fellow celebrities who’ve recently welcomed twins, including George and Amal Clooney and Beyoncé and Jay Z.

We wish them the best!