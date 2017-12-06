Menu
John Mayer is “in good spirits” following the emergency surgery that left him bed ridden
Hot mama!

Robin Thicke’s expectant girlfriend and model April Love Geary nearly melted the internet when she shared this racy Instagram photo in her birthday suit on Dec. 6.


Using flower petals from the dozen roses given to her by Thicke, Geary posed with her robe open, full baby bump on display.

“SO EXTRA,” the 22-year-old mom-to-be captioned the photo with rose emojis.

SO EXTRA 🌹🌹🌹

A post shared by April Love Geary (@aprillovegeary) on

RELATED: Robin Thicke shares a retro photo of his late father Alan and mom Gloria “looking golden” on Instagram

Before sharing the hot shot, Geary showed off the gorgeous roses Thicke gave to her.

“And it’s not even my birthday!! (tomorrow) I have the best boyfriend in the world! Peep the sticker in the background tho 😻😻😻,” she wrote alongside the photo.

The couple first announced they were expecting in August with a post on Instagram.

“Robin and I are very excited to share with you all that we’re having a baby! The due date is March 1st, Alan’s birthday!” she wrote at the time, referencing Robin’s late father, Alan Thicke. In November, the mommy-to-be hinted that they are expecting a little girl.

Advertisement