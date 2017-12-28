Pink is putting it all out there for fans once again after sharing the emotional conversation she had with a fellow mom that ended in shared tears in a supermarket.
“A really sweet Mama came up 2me tonight at the grocery store and told me some nice words about how she gets strength from my parenting cause I’m not afraid to f**k up in public. We cried together. It’s so hard. Y’all. I wish us mamas could give ourselves and each other a break,” she wrote.
The rockstar mom has been open in recent months about parenting her two children, Willow, 6 and Jameson, 1, with Carey Hart.
Before the holidays, Pink shared a “mom fail” after finding a note from her daughter to Santa about their Elf on the Shelf.
“Translation: MOM FAIL ‘santa, I am worried about Chippy, he has been in the same spot for 3 days. I don’t know why,’” she wrote on Instagram, along with a picture of her daughter’s handwritten letter to Santa, which also features a drawing of the elf, and added the hashtag #elfonthesamedamnshelf.