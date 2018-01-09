Roseanne Barr apparently thinks that she would make a better president than Oprah Winfrey — or Susan Sarandon for that matter.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Barr told reporters during a press tour that should Winfrey run for president in 2020, as many Americans are calling for after her emotional and riveting Golden Globes acceptance speech, she would possibly consider an opposition run.





“I do love Oprah. Of course, I love Oprah like everybody else. But you know what? I think it was time for us as a country to shake things up and, you know, try something different,” she said. “Actually, I think I’d be a better president than Oprah and Susan Sarandon, probably even President Trump. And I did run in 2012.”

The actress also told the room that politics will not be off limits in the upcoming reboot of her classic sitcom “Roseanne.” According to Barr, the series will take on some of Trump’s presidency, as it is a show about a working class family.

“In ‘The Rosanne Show,’ I’ve always tried to have it be a true reflection of the society we live in. I feel like half the people voted for Trump, and half didn’t, so it’s just realistic,” she said. “And, in fact, it was working-class people who elected Trump, so I felt like that was very real and something that needed to be discussed and especially about polarization in the family and people actually hating other people for the way they voted, which I feel is not American.”

The season premiere of the reboot reportedly will focus on a fight between Roseanne, a Trump supporter, and her sister Jackie, who voted for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election.

The actress, an outspoken Trump supporter, reportedly fired back when one reporter accused the president of being xenophobic.

“Well, that’s your opinion,” she said, adding, “Well, he says a lot of crazy shit … I’m not a Trump apologist. There are a lot of things he’s said and done that I don’t agree with, just like there are a lot of things Hillary Clinton has said and done that you don’t agree with. Nobody is brainwashed into agreeing with 100 percent of what anybody says.”

The reboot of “Roseanne” premieres on ABC on March 27 at 8 p.m. ET.