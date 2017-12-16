Menu
The last living head of state from WWII has been laid to rest, and Prince Charles was there to see it
Fans eagerly awaiting the return of the TV show “Roseanne” now can mark their calendars.

The premiere episode will air March 27 at 8 p.m., Deadline reported. The premiere will be an hour long, while the other eight episodes of the season will be a half-hour long, Deadline noted.


Comedian Roseanne Barr turned her show about the blue-collar Conner family into a hit in the 1990s. Talks of a reboot have been in the works for years.

Production for the nine-episode installment wrapped this month. Most of the main cast members from the original series are returning for the revival, including John Goodman as Dan Conner, Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris, Lecy Goranson as Becky Conner-Healy, Sara Gilbert as Darlene Conner and Michael Fishman as D.J. Conner. Guest stars returning for the revival include Johnny Galecki as David Healy, Estelle Parsons as Beverly Harris and Sandra Bernhard as Nancy Bartlett.

“Roseanne” is coming back a lot sooner than you may have expected! Photo by Todd Williamson/Getty Images for TV Land

Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

