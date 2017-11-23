Ryan Philippe is reportedly suing his ex-girlfriend Elsie Hewitt after she claimed that he beat her in a drunken rage.

The actor reportedly filed documents on Nov. 17 after Hewitt alleged that he beat her after a fight in July. Philippe wrote in court documents that Hewitt “broke into Phillippe’s home in the middle of the night without permission” and “fabricated a story in an unjustified attempt to extort money,” according to PEOPLE.





He also claims that Hewitt was “extremely intoxicated” at the time of the alleged July 4 incident.

Philippe wrote in court documents he “was raised by women in a household where women’s rights, feminism and advocacy were very much at the forefront, and he is sickened to have been falsely accused of domestic violence.”

He also addressed the lawsuit on Twitter on Nov. 22.

to be clear: i have not had a “girlfriend” for over a year now & have barely dated anyone since. any other labels or mis- characterizations, from media or gossips, related to anyone, briefly, connected to my personal life, are false. happy thanksgiving. — dr. philz (@RyanPhillippe) November 23, 2017

Hewitt submitted photographs of the abuse from the alleged incident, and police issued her an emergency protective order against Philippe. She is reportedly seeking $1 million in damages in her lawsuit.

The model claimed in her own documents filed on Sept. 18 that she saw Philippe, “repeatedly abusing a panoply of legal and illegal drugs, including without limitation: cocaine, ecstasy, psychedelic mushrooms, and steroids” during the course of their relationship.

The documents continued by stating, “Phillippe increasingly combined these drugs with excessive alcohol consumption and often exhibited symptoms attendant of poly drug and alcohol abuse, including mood swings and bouts of anger.”