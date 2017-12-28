Menu
In the wake of Matt Lauer's firing, NBC made big changes to policies regarding employee conduct
The only thing more synonymous with Christmas than Jesus is Mariah Carey, thanks to her mega-hit holiday anthem “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”


Therefore, as the resident “queen” of the season, Carey took it upon herself to answer a very important question.

The singing superstar was seemingly called upon when Ryan Seacrest asked his 16.9 million twitter followers the age old question, “When is it appropriate to take down your Christmas tree and decorations? Asking for a friend.”

The five-time Grammy winner quickly replied, tweeting “Dahhling! Not till July 4th!” followed by a winking emoji. Considering she had her decked-out evergreen primed and ready back in October, it’s no surprise she’s an advocate for holding onto it for a while.

Seacrest, 43, responded, “The queen of Christmas has spoken. See you in 3 days!” referring to her return to ABC’s “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” stage.

Fans of the crooner, of course, enthused at the iconic response. As one fan pointed out, “Fourth of July” happened to also be a song on her 1997 album.

While Carey knows a thing or three about the Christmas season, the same can’t be said for all the holidays. The “Fantasy” singer’s performance at last year’s “Rockin’ Eve” was more than a little disastrous. The 47-year-old singer suffered audio malfunctions, stopped singing midway through the live show and eventually walked off the stage in disgust after a decidedly lackluster showing.

Still, as they say, out with the old, in with the new! Carey will be getting her chance at redemption in just a few short days, and hopefully this will be just what she needs to add NYE to her holiday throne.

