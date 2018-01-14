When Golden Globe winning actor Sam Rockwell made his “Saturday Night Live” hosting debut on the evening of Jan. 13, he was probably hoping to wow viewers with his impeccable comedic timing — but they ended up being stunned by his potty mouth instead.





That’s right, the “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” star dropped the F-bomb during his very first sketch!

The cringeworthy incident occurred during a PBS parody skit called “Science Show” that also featured regular “SNL” cast members Cecily Strong and Mikey Day. Rockwell plays a Bill Nye-esque science teacher who attempts to teach two of his more intellectually challenged students about the wonders of science using experiments.

In fact, Strong and Day played dumb so well that Rockwell couldn’t help but go off-script:

"You can't be that fucking stupid" -Sam Rockwell on #SNL. No they didn’t bleep it out lol pic.twitter.com/YwvOefPSDi — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 14, 2018

“You can’t be this fucking stupid,” he exclaimed.

Needless to say, the great minds over at Twitter dot com had an absolute field day!

If the president can call countries a shithole, Sam Rockwell can absolutely drop an F bomb on SNL and it should NOT be an issue. — ScøJø (@ScoJo262) January 14, 2018

Sam Rockwell dropping the “f” bomb on #SNL pic.twitter.com/77sjJMdCU1 — Bill Conlon (@invincibilly) January 14, 2018

Um. Sam Rockwell just dropped the F bomb. LOL .. omg.. I'm scandalized.#SNL — Melissa (@melissasprofile) January 14, 2018

Oop Sam Rockwell just cost Lorne a lot of dollars… — Akilah Hughes (@AkilahObviously) January 14, 2018

Oh, snap! In a SNL skit Sam Rockwell accidently let the F bomb fly. The skit was about a teacher frustrated with his students. He said to them "you can't be this fucking stupid"! Perhaps he was thinking about Trump supporters? — gloria blount (@BlountGblount61) January 14, 2018

Sam Rockwell a little too convincing in his Science Room frustration on @nbcsnl. #FBomb — Jason Wilde (@jasonjwilde) January 14, 2018

Pretty good night to be at SNL: Surprise Bill Murray, an entire music video about Stanley Tucci, and Sam Rockwell dropping a big ol' f bomb. — Kate Erbland (@katerbland) January 14, 2018

Variety’s Brian Steinberg pointed out that Rockwell wasn’t the first person to drop the F-bomb on the show:

This is the very act that got Charles Rocket fired from the show in 1981 — Brian Steinberg (@bristei) January 14, 2018

And hurt Jenny Slate in the 2009-2010 season — Brian Steinberg (@bristei) January 14, 2018

Kristen Stewart dropped the word in February of last year — Brian Steinberg (@bristei) January 14, 2018

Kristin Stewart’s potty mouth got the better of her during her opening monologue last February: “OK, so we’ve got a great show,” Stewart said, “and I totally care that I’m here ’cause it’s the coolest fucking thing ever.”

You can watch the Rockwell’s (censored) science teacher sketch below:

And his opening monologue here:

RELATED: Regretful people share their most terrible first date stories—and we’re cringing