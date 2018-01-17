Back in the day, children’s “Career Day” costumes weren’t particularly shocking. An astronaut here, a teacher or a doctor there. Perhaps, even president. It seems parents of today are dealing with more and more kids wanting more inspirational jobs — like being YouTube celebs — and the choice to let them play dress up is causing some debate online.





Jack Green (@jackpgreen), a UK Olympic runner, posted a photo on Twitter of a flyer advertising a school’s “World of Work Day.” It was the special note attached that he took issue with.

RELATED: Logan Paul says he deserves a second chance — and people have strong opinions

RELATED: Parents dress down headteacher after England school bans skirts

It read:

We know that some children would love to be professional sports people or pop stars or famous YouTubers in the future. These are great ambitions but so hard to achieve! Because of this, on this occasion we’re not allowing these dress-up choices – instead, we’d like children to think of their ‘Plan B’ choices for future jobs.

Green captioned the image, “Have a read of the ‘Special Note’ and then ignore it and let your children aspire to be whatever they want to be. Thanks mum and some of my teachers for supporting my aspirations when I was young!” While Green’s point is definitely important, Sam Egerton (@SamsonEgerton), a Rugby player and law student, disagreed.

“Encouraging a ‘plan B’ is very responsible thing to do for children. Not everyone makes it like you, and even then, you yourself will need a plan B when the body fades,” he tweeted in response.”

Nah, I'm afraid I totally disagree with you here. Encouraging a "plan B" is very responsible thing to do for children. Not everyone makes it like you, and even then, you yourself will need a plan B when the body fades. — Sam Egerton (@SamsonEgerton) January 16, 2018

The debate ignited, with folks commenting on both sides of the issue, but many are definitely on the side of letting kids dream big.

“I think they are just being polite here with ‘Plan B’. They don’t reckon the kids will achieve those things so want them to focus on a ‘proper job,'” said UK athlete Emily Diamond, while another opined that “Kids should always be encouraged to dream big & not to settle.

“There’s the rest of their lives to have hope sucked out of them,” they added.

Kids should always be encouraged to dream big & not to settle. There’s the rest of their lives to have hope sucked out of them. — Paul White Photo (@PaulWhitePhoto) January 16, 2018

“Encouragement is crucial. If you suppress a child’s ambition at the outset, it could do lifelong damage,” wrote one user.

Another person pointed out the becoming a “doctor/vet/lawyer” isn’t easy to achieve.

Because becoming a doctor/ vet/ lawyer is so easy to achieve after all!!!! — Gareth Breen (@gareth_breen) January 16, 2018

I'm on plan Z, so get planning, kids! — James Bailey (@JimTheHusband) January 16, 2018

While Egerton definitely has a point that kids should be taught to have back up plans, it’s also important for them to aim high. But considering just how many YouTubers are making the headlines in negative ways, maybe parents will want to think twice.