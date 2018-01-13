After slamming Oprah Winfrey for being “part of the problem” in Hollywood, Seal attempted to walk back his accusations — kind of.

The singer called out members of the conservative media including Stacey Dash and Fox News, for running with his statements about Oprah’s relationship with Harvey Weinstein, claiming that his words were not “an attack on Oprah at all.”





RELATED: Roseanne Barr weighs in on “Oprah 2020” — Is she throwing her hat in the ring?

“Now let’s get straight to it. Let me start by saying that I have an enormous amount of respect for everything that Oprah has achieved and contributed in her life,” the Grammy winner said in the Facebook video. “What I reposted was not an attack on Oprah at all. She just happened to be the person photographed with the pig in the picture.”

While he denied harsh feelings against Oprah, he continued to bash the entertainment business for seemingly being fake.

“No, what I reposted was commentary on the hypocritical and double-standard nature and behavior of Hollywood,” he added.

The singer took to Instagram on Wednesday to slam Winfrey by sharing a pair of images of media maven Winfrey and disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein together. The text over the image read, “When you have been part of the problem for decades, but suddenly they all think you are the solution.”

He continued the barbs, adding in the captions, “Oh I forgot, that’s right…..you’d heard the rumours but you had no idea he was actually serially assaulting young starry-eyed actresses who in turn had no idea what they were getting into. My bad. #SanctimoniousHollywood.”

Several people in the public saw this commentary as a jab on Oprah, after her crowd-pleasing speech during Sunday’s Golden Globe Awards. Model Chrissy Teigen took to the post’s comments, seemingly implying knowledge of something involving the “Kiss From a Rose” singer.

RELATED: Joe Biden regrets he’s not president, but tells Oprah why it was the right call at the time

“Hmm. Let’s just say we’ve all heard things about each other, haven’t we?” she wrote.

Seal continued bashing Hollywood elites, adding, in part, “To those of us who support the Me Too movement, just know this: not one of the women who have been sexually abused, not one of the women who have come forward has received any real justice whatsoever.”

“Again, this was not an attack against Oprah,” Seal continued. “This was an observation of the toxic nature of Hollywood, and I believe a conscious people are a progressive people.”

(H/T Entertainment Weekly)