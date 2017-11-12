Security shuffled George Lopez off stage at a KISS event and we’ll give you one guess why

Actor and comedian with a political streak George Lopez, who was recently booed off stage for some racially charged jokes about Donald Trump, was escorted off stage Thursday at a KISS Q&A event, and tabloids like the Daily Mail and gossip sites like TMZ are saying that it’s because he was “very drunk.”

Video shows Lopez sitting on a panel alongside KISS stars Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons before eventually being escorted off stage by security.





Anxious people in the crowd can be heard begging someone to take Lopez’s mic away. Before too long, that’s exactly what happened. The reason Lopez was there in the first place is that he is reportedly good friends with Paul Stanley.

TMZ also snapped a photo of Lopez sitting down in the crowd and claims that it shows him fast asleep.

KISS has been making the rounds on its KISS Kruise VII tour and could be seen rocking out at the Stardust Theatre as recently as Thursday.

