Jenna Bush Hager gathered the family together for a precious Christmas picture.

“Merry Christmas from the family! Feliz Navidad from Texas!” she wrote on Instagram underneath the picture.





The picture features Bush Hager, her husband Henry Hager, and daughters Margaret Laura “Mila” and Poppy Louise, as well as father and former President George W. Bush, mother and former First Lady Laura Bush, and twin and former first daughter Barbara Pierce Bush.

Everyone present in this year’s Christmas picture was also present in last year’s.

And if one looks closely enough, they can see just how quickly Bush Hager’s little girls are growing up.

The former first daughter and NBC News correspondent knows just how important family is.

Earlier in the year, she and Pierce Bush released a book called “Sisters First: Stories from Our Wild and Wonderful Life.” The twins also hit the road together in October for a book tour.

Before going on tour, Bush Hager said she noticed that her girls had a bond similar to the one she shared with her own sister.

We hope their Christmas was nothing short of magical!

