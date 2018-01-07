Menu
Selma Blair recently treated her Instagram followers to a glimpse of her undies.

The actress donned some black underwear to show support for the Time’s Up movement and took to Instagram to share her political fashion statement with the world.


“😻 and now, for something completely different…,” Blair captioned the boomerang clip which featured her flashing the cat-themed panties.

Blair is very active on Instagram. Last year she shared an adorable Instagram photo of her son Arthur Saint, 6, hugging a new addition to their family.

“And so we have begun another dog love adventure,” Blair, 45, wrote in the caption. “Cappuccino Houston (Cappy) entered our lives a few weeks ago. She is a shy dog, and much patience and work is being done. But, already bonded with Arthur, she is a kind and dear girl.”

The family’s previous dog Ducky died in August of 2017, and the “Legally Blonde” actress wrote an emotional tribute to the Chihuahua-pug on Instagram. “Run with the angels. We miss you so much. So much, sweet girl. Please send us our next dog. With the spirit of you and wink. Our hearts are broken,” she wrote.

Blair often shared photos of Ducky on social media, and was clearly distraught when she passed away.

