Fans of tennis champion Serena Williams will definitely have a wait before getting to see the superstar back in action.

The new mom announced that she was withdrawing from competing in the upcoming Australian Open in a statement Thursday. Just last year, the 36-year-old won her seventh title at the Australian Open while eight weeks pregnant with her daughter Alexis Olympia, ESPN reported.





This year, however, neither Williams nor her infant daughter with husband Alexis Ohanian — she married the Reddit founder in a lavish “Beauty and the Beast” themed ceremony in 2017 — will be making an appearance to defend the title.

“After performing in my first match after giving birth I realized that although I am super close I’m not where I personally want to be,” she wrote on Snapchat.

“My coach and team always said ‘Only go to tournaments when you are prepared to go all the way.’ With that being said I am disappointed to say I’ve decided not to compete in The Australian Open this year.”

Williams made her post-maternity return to the court in a Dec. 30 exhibition match just four months after giving birth. Unfortunately, the newlywed was defeated by French Open champion Jelana Ostapenko, 20, after a super tiebreaker.