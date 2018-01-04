On the nine-year anniversary of his mother’s death, singer Andy Grammer brought his infant daughter to visit her grandmother’s grave.

Grammer lost his mother, Kathy, in 2009, and on Wednesday, he and his 5-month-old daughter came by the grave to pay their respects.





“I brought my little Louisiana K Grammer to [Kathy’s] grave site this morning and it was extra special sweet. I remember standing at this spot shell shocked as we lowered her body into the ground,” Grammer wrote in a touching Instagram post. A photo shows him hoisting Louisiana in the air as he lies beside his mother’s grave.

Grammer said he was devastated when he lost his mother, but she is still a big part of his life.

“Little did I know having a mother on the other side can be pretty special too. I am not foolish enough to think that any of my success has been without the help of a badass mother pulling strings through the universe. I love you mom,” wrote Grammer.

He said he honored his mother by naming little Louisiana K. Grammer after her.

“We put the K in the middle of her name so she will always have you in the middle of her life. I hope she will have your playfulness, your spirit, your sense of justice, your love of chocolate, your faith, and your thirst for depth in life,” wrote Grammer. “One thing for sure is that she’s already got your blue eyes.”

Grammer ended his post sharing some words with his fans who may have also lost someone in their life.

“This life is beautiful, but it becomes even more beautiful when you are forced to face the fact that there is more to this life then this life,” wrote Grammer. “To all those who have lost someone close to them, they are around… It’s a mystical relationship that never ends. Sending love to wherever you are my sweet mother.”