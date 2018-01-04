Menu
Screen Shot 2018-01-04 at 12.48.18 PM Read this Next

Barry Jenkins just tweeted about watching "Notting Hill" without sound — and we’re riveted
Advertisement

On the nine-year anniversary of his mother’s death, singer Andy Grammer brought his infant daughter to visit her grandmother’s grave.

Grammer lost his mother, Kathy, in 2009, and on Wednesday, he and his 5-month-old daughter came by the grave to pay their respects.


“I brought my little Louisiana K Grammer to [Kathy’s] grave site this morning and it was extra special sweet. I remember standing at this spot shell shocked as we lowered her body into the ground,” Grammer wrote in a touching Instagram post. A photo shows him hoisting Louisiana in the air as he lies beside his mother’s grave.

RELATED: Rory Feek shares moving photo of daughter he’s raising alone 

Grammer said he was devastated when he lost his mother, but she is still a big part of his life.

“Little did I know having a mother on the other side can be pretty special too. I am not foolish enough to think that any of my success has been without the help of a badass mother pulling strings through the universe. I love you mom,” wrote Grammer.

He said he honored his mother by naming little Louisiana K. Grammer after her.

“We put the K in the middle of her name so she will always have you in the middle of her life. I hope she will have your playfulness, your spirit, your sense of justice, your love of chocolate, your faith, and your thirst for depth in life,” wrote Grammer. “One thing for sure is that she’s already got your blue eyes.”

Grammer ended his post sharing some words with his fans who may have also lost someone in their life.

“This life is beautiful, but it becomes even more beautiful when you are forced to face the fact that there is more to this life then this life,” wrote Grammer. “To all those who have lost someone close to them, they are around… It’s a mystical relationship that never ends. Sending love to wherever you are my sweet mother.”

Today is 9 years since my sweet mother left this world. I brought my little Louisiana K Grammer to her grave site this morning and it was extra special sweet. I remember standing at this spot shell shocked as we lowered her body into the ground. All I knew was I had lost my center, that there was a huge whole in my world and that it could never be filled. Little did I know having a mother on the other side can be pretty special too. I am not foolish enough to think that any of my success has been without the help of a badass mother pulling strings through the universe. I love you mom. We put the K in the middle of her name so she will always have you in the middle of her life. I hope she will have your playfulness, your spirit, your sense of justice, your love of chocolate, your faith, and your thirst for depth in life. One thing for sure is that she’s already got your blue eyes. This life is beautiful, but it becomes even more beautiful when you are forced to face the fact that there is more to this life then this life. To all those who have lost someone close to them, they are around… It’s a mystical relationship that never ends. Sending love to wherever you are my sweet mother. #louieinstagrammer #mom

A post shared by Andy Grammer (@andygrammer) on

Jessica Sooknanan About the author:
Jessica Sooknanan is the Editor of Hot Topics. Hot Topics, a top-rated TV show airing in Atlanta, Charlotte and Orlando, wraps the crazy viral stories of the week. Jessica is a graduate of the University of Georgia and joined the Rare team in 2016.
View More Articles
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Britney Spears has never looked better than in a bikini on a New Year’s vacation

Britney Spears has never looked better than in a bikini on a New Year’s vacation

Khloé Kardashian has a surprising name in mind for her baby on the way

Khloé Kardashian has a surprising name in mind for her baby on the way

Lady Gaga is heating up a chilly new year in a sizzling new snapshot

Lady Gaga is heating up a chilly new year in a sizzling new snapshot

Matt Lauer may be out at “TODAY,” but he’s reportedly still trying to keep a hand in how it’s run

Matt Lauer may be out at “TODAY,” but he’s reportedly still trying to keep a hand in how it’s run

You won’t be able to guess the actress behind this amazing transformation

You won’t be able to guess the actress behind this amazing transformation

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement