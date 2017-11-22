Time flies when you are in love!

On Nov. 22, “Modern Family” star Sofía Vergara and her husband, “Magic Mike” hunk Joe Manganiello, celebrated their second wedding anniversary together with steamy posts on social media.





Vergara shared a sweet moment between the on Instagram on Wednesday, writing, “I adore you @joemanganiello❤️❤️❤️ Happy Aniversary (sic)!!!!🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹”

I adore you @joemanganiello ❤️❤️❤️ Happy Aniversary!!!!🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹 A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Nov 22, 2017 at 9:23am PST

Manganiello shared another fun image of the two together writing, “Happy second anniversary, my love! You are my everything!” in Spanish.

¡Feliz Segundo Aniversario mi amor! Eres mi todo. A post shared by Joe Manganiello (@joemanganiello) on Nov 22, 2017 at 6:44am PST

The couple wed in a lavish ceremony and reception at the Breakers in Palm Beach on November 22, 2015. The entire ballroom at the resort was covered floor to ceiling in flowers and Vergara’s 25-year-old son Manolo Gonzalez-Ripoll Vergara walked her down the aisle.

After tying the knot in a gorgeous ballgown, the sultry actress put on a shorter, flirty white dress to dance the night away with family and friends.

In July, the couple faced nasty rumors of divorce after a tabloid announced they had split up. Vergara slammed the rumors in a pointed post to social media.

“The editor of this magazine is an idiot if he is going to have my ring removed to created a ‘fake’ ‘news’ he should have made sure that he removed from social media all the other pictures of that award night in Rome where I’m wearing it,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “By the way…that’s my friend the producer of the movie Bent that I was shooting in Rome and who came to spend Easter at my home the week later.”

By the looks of these anniversary tributes, their marriage is rock solid!