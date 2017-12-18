Menu
instagram_nicki minaj Read this Next

This star made jaws drop when she showed off some serious skin in this way-too-sexy Instagram post
Advertisement

Sofía Vergara is not impressed with her husband’s pajama selection skills!

The 45-year-old “Modern Family” star recently shared a hilarious mirror selfie featuring her wearing pajamas chosen for her by movie star husband Joe Manganiello with her Instagram followers — and she’s clearly disappointed.


Manganiello is from Pittsburgh, so his choice of Steelers-themed nightwear probably made sense in his head.

“Acording (sic) to my husband,he got me sexy pijamas🙄,” Vergara captioned theimage in which she was pulling a face that matched the emoji she used.

Acording to my husband,he got me sexy pijamas🙄

A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

On Nov. 22, the pair celebrated their second wedding anniversary together with steamy posts on social media.

Vergara shared a sweet moment between the on Instagram on Wednesday, writing, “I adore you @joemanganiello❤️❤️❤️ Happy Aniversary (sic)!!!!🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹”

Manganiello shared another fun image of the two together writing, “Happy second anniversary, my love! You are my everything!” to his Colombian wife in her native language Spanish.

¡Feliz Segundo Aniversario mi amor! Eres mi todo.

A post shared by Joe Manganiello (@joemanganiello) on

The couple wed in a lavish ceremony and reception at the Breakers in Palm Beach on November 22, 2015. The entire ballroom at the resort was covered floor to ceiling in flowers and Vergara’s 25-year-old son Manolo Gonzalez-Ripoll Vergara walked her down the aisle.

After tying the knot in a gorgeous ballgown, the sultry actress put on a shorter, flirty white dress to dance the night away with family and friends.

In July, the couple faced nasty rumors of divorce after a tabloid announced they had split up. Vergara slammed the rumors in a pointed post to social media.

“The editor of this magazine is an idiot if he is going to have my ring removed to created a ‘fake’ ‘news’ he should have made sure that he removed from social media all the other pictures of that award night in Rome where I’m wearing it,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “By the way…that’s my friend the producer of the movie Bent that I was shooting in Rome and who came to spend Easter at my home the week later.”

By the looks of these anniversary tributes, their marriage is rock solid!

RELATED: This star made jaws drop when she showed off some serious skin in this way-too-sexy Instagram post

Norman Quarrinton About the author:
Norman is a tall stand-up comedian from the mean streets of London, England. He has performed at several prestigious venues in his brief career, including (but not limited to) The Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, The Capitol City Comedy Club in Austin, and a Hooters in St. Louis. His festival ...Read more
View More Articles
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

A Christian school teacher was allegedly caught red-handed while sinning with a schoolboy

A Christian school teacher was allegedly caught red-handed while sinning with a schoolboy

Sweeten up your Christmas dinner with an indulgent gingerbread martini

Sweeten up your Christmas dinner with an indulgent gingerbread martini

“Glee” alum Mark Salling appeared in court after taking responsibility for his actions in a child porn case

“Glee” alum Mark Salling appeared in court after taking responsibility for his actions in a child porn case

My Christmas breakfast casserole smells just like pizza and is sure to delight all your little elves

My Christmas breakfast casserole smells just like pizza and is sure to delight all your little elves

Anthony Rizzo just scored a wife this weekend —wait what?!

Anthony Rizzo just scored a wife this weekend —wait what?!

A “Chicago P.D.” fan favorite is finally talking about why she decided to quit the show
People

A “Chicago P.D.” fan favorite is finally talking about why she decided to quit the show

,
“Glee” alum Mark Salling appeared in court after taking responsibility for his actions in a child porn case
People

“Glee” alum Mark Salling appeared in court after taking responsibility for his actions in a child porn case

,
A designer dropped a huge hint at what Meghan Markle might wear for her walk down the aisle
People

A designer dropped a huge hint at what Meghan Markle might wear for her walk down the aisle

,
Former “The Voice” winner and child star shares heartbreaking news about her marriage
People

Former “The Voice” winner and child star shares heartbreaking news about her marriage

,
After over a decade and a half together, Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova are finally parents
People

After over a decade and a half together, Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova are finally parents

,
Advertisement