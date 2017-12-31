Prince Harry and Meghan Markle aren’t even married yet, but that hasn’t stopped some people making very bold predictions about the eventual outcome of their relationship.





One of those people, is Kerrie Erwin, a psychic who recently appeared on Australian TV show “Sunrise” to pour cold water on the excitement surrounding Harry and Meghan’s upcoming nuptials, The Daily Mail reports.

“I do get feelings of a pregnancy for her next year. But actually I don’t think it’s going to last,” Erein said on national television. “I’d probably give it five years. I feel there is a lot of personal things going on between them, because they’re two very strong individuals. Which is a sad thing. I wish them all the best. But it doesn’t look good,” she added.

Not all of Erwin’s predictions were as negative, however. The psychic went on to make a prediction regarding the sex of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s third child. “I feel like it’s a girl. I feel really happy for them, because I’ve always loved Diana; she’s absolutely gorgeous. I feel like they’re a very good couple. They’re soulmates,” she said.

Another psychic named Lyndsay Edwards recently revealed that the “spirits” had informed her that Harry and Meghan will break up before their wedding on May 19.

“The break up seems to be a total disaster, and Prince Harry can’t quite believe how the relationship breaks down so quickly, and he starts to question how it felt so right before, given how bad it has become,” she wrote on her website.

“Prince Harry will marry his next partner and have children with her. I am given a sense that we’ll see a different kind of Prince Harry after the break up from Meghan,” she added.

Before her relationship with Prince Harry was publicly confirmed, Meghan Markle was reportedly being considered to play a Bond girl in the next installment of the “007” franchise.

Impressed with her work as Rachel Zane on “Suits,” producers were eyeing Markle for a role they wanted played by a glamorous actress who could become one of Daniel Craig’s love interests in the upcoming “Bond 25,” which is set for release in 2019. However, the actress’ budding relationship with Prince Harry is apparently what put an end to her chances, as producers thought she would be unable to continue acting should things get serious.

“Meghan fits the role of a Bond girl perfectly. She’s glamorous and sexy and a good actress,” a source said. “The role more recently has gone to actresses deemed to be rising stars, and Meghan certainly was seen as that before her relationship with Harry became public.”