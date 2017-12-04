Menu
Apparently, the rumor that Matt Lauer had a bag of sex toys in his “TODAY” office closet is true!

In 2016, the disgraced anchor appeared on “The Meredith Vieira Show” and she told the audience that she once found a “huge bag of sex toys” in Lauer’s closet.


“Wait a minute. Wait a minute. Wait a minute,” Lauer responded. “We had a guest on the show who was a sex therapist…. I think you did the segment, actually.”

Vieira didn’t remember the segment but sex therapist Dr. Laura Berman recently revealed that he was telling the truth.

“We were in the makeup room and he sort of asked the makeup artist to leave,” Berman said in an interview with Inside Edition. “He asked me about sexual aids and devices. He confided in me about some of the struggles he was having in his married relationship.”

Berman said that Lauer was uncomfortable going into a sex shop himself so she gave him items from her own line of adult toys.

Lauer was fired from “TODAY” and NBC last week after a woman came forward with allegations of sexual misconduct. On Thursday, he released a statement about his dismissal that was read by his former co-anchor Savannah Guthrie.

“There are no words to express my sorrow and regret for the pain I have caused others by words and actions. To the people I have hurt, I am truly sorry. As I am writing this I realize the depth of the damage and disappointment I have left behind at home and at NBC,” Lauer said in a statement.

“Some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized, but there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed,” Lauer said. “I regret that my shame is now shared by the people I cherish dearly … repairing the damage will take a lot of time and soul searching and I’m committed to beginning that effort. It is now my full time job.”

He continued, “The last two days have forced me to take a very hard look at my own troubling flaws. It’s been humbling…I am blessed to be surrounded by the people I love. I thank them for their patience and grace.”

Nicole is a content editor with Rare. 
Advertisement