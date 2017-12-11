Menu
A Food Network chef is feeling the heat after new reports of a huge scandal against him
Hollywood is showing their support for Keaton Jones after his emotional story of bullying in schools went viral.

On Friday, Jones’s mother shared the emotional video in which Jones described the abuse he faced at the hands of his fellow students.


“Just out of curiosity, why do they bully? What’s the point of it?” he asked. “Why do you find joy in taking innocent people and finding a way to be mean to them? It’s not okay.”

“They make fun of my nose. They call me ugly. They say I have no friends,” he said, through tears. He told his mother that the cruel bullies at his school poured milk on him, put ham in his clothes and threw bread at him.

He continued, “I don’t like that they do it to me. And I, for sure, don’t like that they do it to other people, cause it’s not okay!”

“People that are different don’t need to be criticized about it, because it’s not their fault!” he said.

After the video went viral, stars shared their support for Jones on social media and called for the end of bullying.

After receiving the outpouring love and support from Hollywood, Jones’ sister took to Twitter with a message for everyone.

“Apologizes again to those tweets I can’t get to. My mentions are flooded and I’m trying my best. We thank everyone for the love and support,” Lakyn Jones wrote on Sunday.

