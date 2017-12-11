Hollywood is showing their support for Keaton Jones after his emotional story of bullying in schools went viral.

On Friday, Jones’s mother shared the emotional video in which Jones described the abuse he faced at the hands of his fellow students.





“Just out of curiosity, why do they bully? What’s the point of it?” he asked. “Why do you find joy in taking innocent people and finding a way to be mean to them? It’s not okay.”

“They make fun of my nose. They call me ugly. They say I have no friends,” he said, through tears. He told his mother that the cruel bullies at his school poured milk on him, put ham in his clothes and threw bread at him.

He continued, “I don’t like that they do it to me. And I, for sure, don’t like that they do it to other people, cause it’s not okay!”

“People that are different don’t need to be criticized about it, because it’s not their fault!” he said.

After the video went viral, stars shared their support for Jones on social media and called for the end of bullying.

I #StandwithKeaton. Keaton baby, just know you’re not alone. There are so many people who come out of bullying so much stronger and you will be one of them!! God bless you sweetheart. https://t.co/LdCAy2lDHu — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) December 11, 2017

This broke my 💔 today. Please be kind to one another. #standwithkeaton https://t.co/8XBbFmnuc1 — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) December 10, 2017

“Courage is fire, and bullying is smoke.” Stay strong Keaton, you’re a very brave young man and a lot of great folks have your back. @Lakyn_Jones if there is anything we can do for Keaton, please let us know. #StandWithKeaton #StopBullying — Nickelback (@Nickelback) December 11, 2017

have so much ❤️ and respect for Keaton. #StandWithKeaton https://t.co/uMjsLe7tET — Maddie Ziegler (@maddieziegler) December 11, 2017

Next @GMA the growing movement to support a young boy whose video about being bullied has received millions of views. He has a message for other kids struggling as many are coming to his side with love and support. #StandWithKeaton — Robin Roberts (@RobinRoberts) December 11, 2017

@Lakyn_Jones #StandWithKeaton. Anytime we’re in Knox, Keaton and yall are always welcome at the show. What an amazing and strong young man! — Scotty McCreery (@ScottyMcCreery) December 11, 2017

Hey Keaton

We here on “The Flash” are on your side – and against bullies everywhere.⚡️ #TheFlash @CW_TheFlash #StandWithKeaton https://t.co/svn8FTZmaT — Tom Cavanagh (@CavanaghTom) December 11, 2017

I can assure you Keaton that you have more character in your pinky finger than those other kids have combined. Stay strong, be kind. You have a very bright future. I’d have you in my squad any day! #standwithkeaton https://t.co/fWYoNnjicR — Jonathan Scott (@MrSilverScott) December 11, 2017

Keaton, bullies are just people who are scared to face realities in their own lives. Don’t let people bring you down. It’s hard at times but be strong & see it through. You seem like an awesome kid. Stay that way. Stay humble & treat others how you’d want to be #standwithkeaton https://t.co/Q4HprTpGzv — Phillip Phillips (@Phillips) December 11, 2017

I #StandWithKeaton. No one deserves to be bullied for their differences. Our differences deserve to be celebrated. Let him know he's got my support, @Lakyn_Jones https://t.co/ZzMg7YVXso — Buddy Valastro (@CakeBossBuddy) December 11, 2017

These last hours have been a rollercoaster of emotions. Keaton Jones’s video broke my heart. But seeing all the love from athletes and artists and everyone on twitter has brought my faith in humanity back! I will always #StandWithKeaton and I hope you will too! 💪 — Valter Skarsgård (@ValterSkarsgar) December 10, 2017

RT I can’t imagine how busy Keaton Jones & his family are but I’d love to say hello, thank you, I’m proud of you & me & @SeanUnfiltered want to send to The Cotton Bowl. @Lakyn_Jones @The_UnSilent_ #StandWithKeaton — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) December 10, 2017

Stay strong, Keaton. Don’t let them make you turn cold. I promise it gets better. While those punks at your school are deciding what kind of people they want to be in this world, how would you and your mom like to come to the Avengers premiere in LA next year? https://t.co/s1QwCQ3toi — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) December 10, 2017

Keaton, will you’ve my guest at the Premiere of #InfinityWar too? I think you are about one of the coolest kids I have ever seen! Can’t wait to meet you in person, pal. Forget those ignorant kids. One day, very soon, they are going to feel pretty stupid for this. https://t.co/BqJLxu25GN — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) December 11, 2017

#KeatonJones, your curiosity and kindness will overcome this moment and bring you many better days to come. #StandWithKeaton https://t.co/8t4ojKLs72 — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) December 10, 2017

After receiving the outpouring love and support from Hollywood, Jones’ sister took to Twitter with a message for everyone.

“Apologizes again to those tweets I can’t get to. My mentions are flooded and I’m trying my best. We thank everyone for the love and support,” Lakyn Jones wrote on Sunday.