Hollywood creeps be warned: Drew Barrymore isn't gonna take your s**t
Get your rice ready to throw; it’s time to celebrate soap opera history’s biggest wedding!

Thirty-six years today, Luke and Laura, characters on the hit show “General Hospital,” pledged to hold each other in sickness and in health in front of their friends and family — and 30 million people around the country. The moment went down in television history as the highest rated hour in American soap opera history, according to ABC News.


RELATED: Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa gushed all over each other on social media in celebration of their 21st anniversary

Played by Anthony Geary and Genie Francis, respectively, Luke and Laura’s relationship was fraught with drama, including a controversial rape story line. Regardless, the TV couple have remained together, becoming one of pop culture’s first super couples.

Fans of the show flocked to social media to share their memories of watching the couple exchange vows, which included a cameo from Elizabeth Taylor and champagne sent from Princess Diana.

RELATED: Fans of “General Hospital” are saddened to hear about the sudden passing of one of the show’s stars

While Luke and Laura may be the most well known fictional soap couple, the crown for most famous real-life soap opera couple likely goes to Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos.

The daytime darling met her actor husband of 21 years on the set of “All My Children,” where their characters — Hayley Vaughan and Mateo Santos, respectively — exchanged vows. As it turns out, their love went deeper than the television surface, and the pair eloped in 1996, eventually having three kids: Michael, Lola and Joaquin.

The couple’s sizzling on-screen chemistry re-emerged when Consuelos co-hosted “Live! with Kelly” earlier in spring. While he was rumored to be joining her full-time, the pair chose not to mix business with pleasure and Ryan Seacrest took on the co-hosting gig instead.

#tbt Hayley and Mateo MIC DROP. Circa 1998ish

A post shared by Kelly Ripa (@kellyripa) on

Christabel Duah
Christabel is a twenty-something graduate from Virginia Commonwealth University. She's a big fan of writing, television, movies, general pop culture and complaining about how they've annoyed her. Long live the Oxford comma.
