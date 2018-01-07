Menu
What exactly is Steph Curry doing? The internet is trying to figure that out after coming across his newest ad for Brita, shot alongside Vine star and comedian Rudy Mancuso.


Firstly, take a moment to watch a clip from the ad.

If the following reactions popped into your head right after, know that you aren’t alone.

But there was also a second school of thought.

The internet mostly had questions.

Others already had plans for the song.

Aaaaand the internet just went back to criticizing the ad.

At least one publication tweeted that the ad was “painfully bad.” Ouch!

The NBA star shared more for anyone who was interested.

(H/T Twitter)

