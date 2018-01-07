What exactly is Steph Curry doing? The internet is trying to figure that out after coming across his newest ad for Brita, shot alongside Vine star and comedian Rudy Mancuso.





Firstly, take a moment to watch a clip from the ad.

steph curry has a brita water commercial and um you should probably turn the sound on pic.twitter.com/Jhalj3ubSY — Whitney Medworth (@its_whitney) January 5, 2018

If the following reactions popped into your head right after, know that you aren’t alone.

What is happening — Miguel Perez (@EternoTuzo_Heat) January 5, 2018

Who's mans is this — Quinton Strong (@el_duderino813) January 5, 2018

But there was also a second school of thought.

pic.twitter.com/XAIkRIrQAR — it aint safe it aint safe (@bayani13) January 5, 2018

How's Brita gunna drop the hottest track of 2018 five days in. https://t.co/R2WQb8Qiqy — KTWR (@kaelob_regan) January 5, 2018

That Brita Steph Curry song slap…. — Auto Tune Rapper. (@FvckScottieB) January 6, 2018

The internet mostly had questions.

Whys the last shot gotta be so blurry? Maybe @kevinlove was there. — 🌳Woke🍎 N 🔥Boke💨 (@RealOriginalOG) January 6, 2018

Others already had plans for the song.

LMAOOOO PLAY THIS AT MY FUNERAL https://t.co/YKoVNpzGPH — Tyler Chin (@tyler_chin_sfg) January 6, 2018

Aaaaand the internet just went back to criticizing the ad.

Steph Curry doing a commercial with a top 5 unfunny viner? Cavs in 6 https://t.co/rfF95hBIup — Kofie (@KofieYeboah) January 5, 2018

Just threw out my brita https://t.co/jteVbsQ11p — viceroy niceboy ™ (@ewangs) January 5, 2018

first name stephen, last name curry 😂😂🎵 — vince (@VeynzarA) January 6, 2018

At least one publication tweeted that the ad was “painfully bad.” Ouch!

Watch Steph Curry help a guy turn his life around in this painfully bad Brita commercial. https://t.co/2rm5muiGY5 pic.twitter.com/jxONclQJMg — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) January 6, 2018

The NBA star shared more for anyone who was interested.

Filtering out water bottles and showing my man @rudymancuso the right way to start the New Year. Thanks to @BritaUSA. #ad

Check out the full video here: https://t.co/pQHnKWQKQn pic.twitter.com/g3GZ4eCOpP — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) January 5, 2018

