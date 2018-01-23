The evening of Monday, January 22 marked the 25th anniversary of WWE’s weekly episodic TV show, Monday Night Raw.

To celebrate, the pro-wrestling company aired a very special episode which featured a bunch of legendary wrestlers from the days gone by — wrestling fans are huge suckers for nostalgia!





The 25th anniversary show kicked off with a bang when fans in Brooklyn’s Center witnessed the return of a true pro-wrestling icon, the Texas Rattlesnake himself: Stone Cold Steve Austin.

As the show began, Shane and Stephanie McMahon, the son and daughter of WWE CEO Vince McMahon, were joined in the ring by their old man to commemorate his achievements by presenting him with a plaque.

But Vince was not happy. Despite owning the company in real life, the character he plays in the story lines — often known as Mr. McMahon — is a nasty piece of work. A sick, twisted, ego-maniacal individual who’s obsessed with money and making his enemies suffer.

Needless to say, the plaque was not good enough for him. He began to insult his children and all the fans in attendance.

Enter Vince’s former disgruntled employee Stone Cold Steve Austin.

DAT POP THO — Vintage Stone Cold Steve Austin and Vince McMahon #RAW25 pic.twitter.com/Fw8pTDFVkt — Brandon Radcliffe (@BrandonWhatsill) January 23, 2018

The crowd erupts as Austin’s music hits, and his fans — of whom there are many — go completely bonkers.

It was Austin’s first appearance on Monday Night Raw since 2015, and he was clearly determined to make it a memorable one, and he looked elated to be dishing out Stone Cold Stunners to both Vince and Shane before downing a few beers and riding off into the sunset once more.

Stone Cold vs. The McMahons is generally considered to be one of the most important rivalries in the history of professional wrestling, and 15 years after Austin hung up his boots for good, it’s still bringing joy to sports entertainment fans across the globe.

Steve Austin just gave Vince McMahon a Stunner and I just poured beer all over myself in my living room in celebration — The Quintessential Stud Muffin (@DeionGottaSTFU) January 23, 2018

Nothing says “Monday Night Raw” more than Steve Austin stunning a McMahon, and we got a trio to start the show. #Raw25 — Cageside Seats (@cagesideseats) January 23, 2018

Privileged to share the ring with you @SteveAustinBSR and proud to be a part of #Raw25. pic.twitter.com/mOt1FqCmM4 — Shane McMahon (@shanemcmahon) January 23, 2018

Watch the whole scene below:

