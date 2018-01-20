Menu
5th Annual Sean Penn & Friends HELP HAITI HOME Gala Benefiting J/P Haitian Relief Organization Read this Next

Tom Petty's cause of death has been revealed -- and it's heartbreaking
Advertisement

Dorothy Malone, who won an Oscar for her sultry role in the 1956 film “Written on the Wind” and starred in the television soap opera “Peyton Place,” died Friday in Dallas, The New York Times reported. She was 93.


Malone’s daughter, Mimi Vanderstraaten, confirmed her mother’s death, the Times reported. Malone died a few days short of her 94th birthday at the assisted living facility where she had spent the last 10 years of her life.

Malone earned an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress in her role as Marylee Hadley, the promiscuous daughter of a Texas oil tycoon, in Douglas Sirk’s 1956 drama, Entertainment Weekly reported. Malone performed a memorable mambo dance in the movie and made a play for Rock Hudson in the steamy melodrama. She starred along with Hudson, Robert Stack and Lauren Bacall.

RELATED: Tom Petty’s cause of death has been revealed — and it’s heartbreaking

On television, Malone portrayed Constance Mackenzie in more than 400 episodes of “Peyton Place” from 1964 to 1968. “Peyton Place,” based on the best-selling novel by Grace Metalious. Her character had a dark secret about the birth of her daughter, played by 19-year-old Mia Farrow, and it led to a rating hit as television’s first nighttime soap opera, the Times reported.

Malone would reprise her role in two television movies, “Murder in Peyton Place” in 1977 and “Peyton Place: The Next Generation,” in 1985.

Malone’s final movie appearance came in “Basic Instinct,” when she portrayed Hazel Dobkins, a mother accused of murdering her family, Entertainment Weekly reported.

“I came up with a conviction that most of the winners in this business became stars overnight by playing shady dames with sex appeal,” Malone said in 1967. “And I’ve been unfaithful or drunk or oversexed almost ever since — on the screen, of course.”

Sultry Oscar winning actress and “Peyton Place” star Dorothy Malone dies at 93 AP Photo, File

By Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

While her mom was battling cancer, “Alaskan Bush People’s” Rain Brown was dealing with a struggle of her own

While her mom was battling cancer, “Alaskan Bush People’s” Rain Brown was dealing with a struggle of her own

Justin Bieber’s mom just posted about him on Twitter, and we had to smile

Justin Bieber’s mom just posted about him on Twitter, and we had to smile

Pregnant Joy-Anna Duggar gave fans a sneak peek at her new home with husband Austin Forsyth

Pregnant Joy-Anna Duggar gave fans a sneak peek at her new home with husband Austin Forsyth

“DWTS” pro Kym Johnson debuts her biggest baby bump yet while enjoying some fun in the sun

“DWTS” pro Kym Johnson debuts her biggest baby bump yet while enjoying some fun in the sun

When Lamar Odom came after Khloé, Kim Kardashian West swooped in and shut him down

When Lamar Odom came after Khloé, Kim Kardashian West swooped in and shut him down

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement