Menu
GettyImages-140061772 Read this Next

Selena Gomez's mom reportedly had such a negative reaction to her daughter's relationship with Justin Bieber that she ended up in the hospital
Advertisement

Claudia Schiffer really earned a fat paycheck for a mere 60-second appearance in “Love Actually.”

According to Page Six, the supermodel, who briefly appeared in two scenes in the film opposite Liam Neeson, raked in approximately $267,368 for the cameo. She made another quick appearance at the end of the film during the big airport finale.


For those who may not remember, Schiffer made a quick appearance with Neeson during a scene in the school halls where he mistakenly calls her by another woman’s name. After an exchange of apologies following a run-in in the hall, Schiffer introduces herself as “Carol.”

“I hope we meet again, Karen,” Neeson said before she corrected him.

RELATED: Alan Rickman’s character in “Love Actually” shows us with humor why cheating on your wife is a bad idea

“Carol, I’ll make sure we do,” she responded.

Take a look at exactly what $267,368 can get you in the movies:

The gossip column cited the book “How Much?!: The $1000 Omlette… and 1100 Other Astonishing Money Moments” by Andrew Holmes for the big pay reveal.

Nicole Moschella About the author:
Nicole is a content editor with Rare. 
View More Articles
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Millennial New Year’s resolutions is Twitter’s newest meme — and millennials won’t be pleased

Millennial New Year’s resolutions is Twitter’s newest meme — and millennials won’t be pleased

Happy holidays! Tyson and I wish you nothing but the best for 2018

Happy holidays! Tyson and I wish you nothing but the best for 2018

America’s favorite snack company pulled no punches in hilarious viral Twitter war

America’s favorite snack company pulled no punches in hilarious viral Twitter war

A video showing just how to ditch that popcorn ceiling has many cheering, but some aren’t convinced

A video showing just how to ditch that popcorn ceiling has many cheering, but some aren’t convinced

Comparing the Republican tax bill to slavery and Armageddon is really stupid and damages our discourse

Comparing the Republican tax bill to slavery and Armageddon is really stupid and damages our discourse

Selena Gomez’s mom reportedly had such a negative reaction to her daughter’s relationship with Justin Bieber that she ended up in the hospital
People

Selena Gomez’s mom reportedly had such a negative reaction to her daughter’s relationship with Justin Bieber that she ended up in the hospital

,
This little “Desperate Housewives” star is all grown up and just celebrated her Sweet 16
People

This little “Desperate Housewives” star is all grown up and just celebrated her Sweet 16

,
A judge made a ruling on whether or not “DWTS” alum Jodie Sweetin has to pay her ex child support
People

A judge made a ruling on whether or not “DWTS” alum Jodie Sweetin has to pay her ex child support

,
Serena Williams shares baby Alexis Olympia’s favorite sport and no, it’s not tennis
People

Serena Williams shares baby Alexis Olympia’s favorite sport and no, it’s not tennis

,
Advertisement