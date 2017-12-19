Claudia Schiffer really earned a fat paycheck for a mere 60-second appearance in “Love Actually.”

According to Page Six, the supermodel, who briefly appeared in two scenes in the film opposite Liam Neeson, raked in approximately $267,368 for the cameo. She made another quick appearance at the end of the film during the big airport finale.





For those who may not remember, Schiffer made a quick appearance with Neeson during a scene in the school halls where he mistakenly calls her by another woman’s name. After an exchange of apologies following a run-in in the hall, Schiffer introduces herself as “Carol.”

“I hope we meet again, Karen,” Neeson said before she corrected him.

“Carol, I’ll make sure we do,” she responded.

Take a look at exactly what $267,368 can get you in the movies:

The gossip column cited the book “How Much?!: The $1000 Omlette… and 1100 Other Astonishing Money Moments” by Andrew Holmes for the big pay reveal.